English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    PNGS Gargi Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.09 crore, up 50.85% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2023 / 10:32 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.09 crore in March 2023 up 50.85% from Rs. 4.70 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2023 up 52.28% from Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.97 crore in March 2023 up 61.48% from Rs. 1.22 crore in March 2022.

    PNGS Gargi EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.94 in March 2023 from Rs. 316.60 in March 2022.

    PNGS Gargi shares closed at 130.90 on May 09, 2023 (BSE)

    PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.099.69
    Other Operating Income----
    Total Income From Operations7.099.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.075.88
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.370.27
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost0.270.31
    Depreciation0.070.06
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies----
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses1.281.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.771.65
    Other Income0.120.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.901.68
    Interest0.020.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.881.61
    Exceptional Items----
    P/L Before Tax1.881.61
    Tax0.530.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.351.18
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.351.18
    Equity Share Capital9.639.63
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.943.98
    Diluted EPS2.943.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.943.98
    Diluted EPS2.943.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #PNGS Gargi #PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery #Results
    first published: May 10, 2023 10:22 pm