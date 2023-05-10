PNGS Gargi Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.09 crore, up 50.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.09 crore in March 2023 up 50.85% from Rs. 4.70 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2023 up 52.28% from Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.97 crore in March 2023 up 61.48% from Rs. 1.22 crore in March 2022.

PNGS Gargi EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.94 in March 2023 from Rs. 316.60 in March 2022.

PNGS Gargi shares closed at 130.90 on May 09, 2023 (BSE)