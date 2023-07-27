English
    PNGS Gargi Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.52 crore, up 22.45% Y-o-Y

    July 27, 2023 / 03:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery are:Net Sales at Rs 6.52 crore in June 2023 up 22.45% from Rs. 5.33 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.27 crore in June 2023 up 38.78% from Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.60 crore in June 2023 up 22.14% from Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2022.
    PNGS Gargi EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.32 in June 2023 from Rs. 918.82 in June 2022.PNGS Gargi shares closed at 179.90 on July 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.21% returns over the last 6 months
    PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations6.527.095.33
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations6.527.095.33
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.615.073.42
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.45-1.37-0.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.340.270.21
    Depreciation0.070.070.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.591.280.99
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.361.771.29
    Other Income0.170.12--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.531.901.29
    Interest0.020.020.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.501.881.23
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.501.881.23
    Tax0.230.530.31
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.281.350.92
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.281.350.92
    Equity Share Capital9.639.630.01
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.322.94918.82
    Diluted EPS1.322.94918.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.322.94918.82
    Diluted EPS1.322.94918.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 27, 2023 03:22 pm

