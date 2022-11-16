 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PNC Infratech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,561.09 crore, down 3.34% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 11:39 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PNC Infratech are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,561.09 crore in September 2022 down 3.34% from Rs. 1,615.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 131.07 crore in September 2022 down 3.18% from Rs. 135.37 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 217.52 crore in September 2022 down 9.01% from Rs. 239.05 crore in September 2021.

PNC Infratech EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.11 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.28 in September 2021.

PNC Infratech shares closed at 253.90 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 4.23% returns over the last 6 months and -22.78% over the last 12 months.

PNC Infratech
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,561.09 1,758.13 1,615.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,561.09 1,758.13 1,615.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,171.17 1,289.65 1,145.85
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 72.95 75.33 86.46
Depreciation 27.43 26.92 32.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 109.94 135.37 161.09
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 179.60 230.86 188.82
Other Income 10.49 7.50 17.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 190.09 238.36 206.25
Interest 15.45 17.47 24.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 174.63 220.88 181.96
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 174.63 220.88 181.96
Tax 43.57 54.34 46.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 131.07 166.54 135.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 131.07 166.54 135.37
Equity Share Capital 51.31 51.31 51.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.11 6.49 5.28
Diluted EPS 5.11 6.49 5.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.11 6.49 5.28
Diluted EPS 5.11 6.49 5.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Nov 16, 2022 11:33 am