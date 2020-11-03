PNC Infratech Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,053.46 crore, down 10.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,053.46 crore in September 2020 down 10.74% from Rs. 1,180.22 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 69.27 crore in September 2020 down 66.53% from Rs. 206.94 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 156.89 crore in September 2020 down 48.03% from Rs. 301.90 crore in September 2019.

PNC Infratech EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.70 in September 2020 from Rs. 8.07 in September 2019.

PNC Infratech shares closed at 166.95 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 37.63% returns over the last 6 months and -1.85% over the last 12 months.