PNC Infratech Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,075.71 crore, up 41.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,075.71 crore in March 2019 up 41.75% from Rs. 758.88 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 139.93 crore in March 2019 up 25.47% from Rs. 111.52 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 163.44 crore in March 2019 down 2.45% from Rs. 167.55 crore in March 2018.

PNC Infratech EPS has increased to Rs. 5.45 in March 2019 from Rs. 4.35 in March 2018.

PNC Infratech shares closed at 170.90 on May 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given 13.67% returns over the last 6 months and 3.26% over the last 12 months.