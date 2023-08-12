English
    PNC Infratech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,861.43 crore, up 5.88% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PNC Infratech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,861.43 crore in June 2023 up 5.88% from Rs. 1,758.13 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 156.59 crore in June 2023 down 5.98% from Rs. 166.54 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 252.83 crore in June 2023 down 4.69% from Rs. 265.28 crore in June 2022.

    PNC Infratech EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.10 in June 2023 from Rs. 6.49 in June 2022.

    PNC Infratech shares closed at 358.05 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.44% returns over the last 6 months and 39.40% over the last 12 months.

    PNC Infratech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,861.432,114.651,758.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,861.432,114.651,758.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,400.721,596.221,289.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost83.3076.8375.33
    Depreciation24.9627.8826.92
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses132.35160.58135.37
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax220.10253.14230.86
    Other Income7.7710.517.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax227.87263.65238.36
    Interest16.3514.6817.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax211.52248.98220.88
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax211.52248.98220.88
    Tax54.9464.5254.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities156.59184.46166.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period156.59184.46166.54
    Equity Share Capital51.3151.3151.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.107.196.49
    Diluted EPS6.107.196.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.107.196.49
    Diluted EPS6.107.196.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:00 am

