PNC Infratech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,758.13 crore, up 40.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,758.13 crore in June 2022 up 40.52% from Rs. 1,251.19 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 166.54 crore in June 2022 up 78.52% from Rs. 93.29 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 265.28 crore in June 2022 up 37.31% from Rs. 193.20 crore in June 2021.

PNC Infratech EPS has increased to Rs. 6.49 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.64 in June 2021.

PNC Infratech shares closed at 253.40 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.43% returns over the last 6 months and -17.58% over the last 12 months.