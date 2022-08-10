 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PNC Infratech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,758.13 crore, up 40.52% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:24 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PNC Infratech are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,758.13 crore in June 2022 up 40.52% from Rs. 1,251.19 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 166.54 crore in June 2022 up 78.52% from Rs. 93.29 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 265.28 crore in June 2022 up 37.31% from Rs. 193.20 crore in June 2021.

PNC Infratech EPS has increased to Rs. 6.49 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.64 in June 2021.

PNC Infratech shares closed at 253.40 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.43% returns over the last 6 months and -17.58% over the last 12 months.

PNC Infratech
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,758.13 1,917.31 1,251.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,758.13 1,917.31 1,251.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,289.65 1,354.10 885.58
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 75.33 80.30 72.88
Depreciation 26.92 32.07 31.49
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 135.37 258.22 117.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 230.86 192.62 143.95
Other Income 7.50 8.50 17.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 238.36 201.12 161.71
Interest 17.47 17.00 18.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 220.88 184.12 143.67
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 220.88 184.12 143.67
Tax 54.34 45.92 50.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 166.54 138.21 93.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 166.54 138.21 93.29
Equity Share Capital 51.31 51.31 51.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.49 5.39 3.64
Diluted EPS 6.49 5.39 3.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.49 5.39 3.64
Diluted EPS 6.49 5.39 3.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:11 am
