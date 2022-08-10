English
    PNC Infratech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,758.13 crore, up 40.52% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2022 / 10:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PNC Infratech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,758.13 crore in June 2022 up 40.52% from Rs. 1,251.19 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 166.54 crore in June 2022 up 78.52% from Rs. 93.29 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 265.28 crore in June 2022 up 37.31% from Rs. 193.20 crore in June 2021.

    PNC Infratech EPS has increased to Rs. 6.49 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.64 in June 2021.

    PNC Infratech shares closed at 253.40 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.43% returns over the last 6 months and -17.58% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,758.131,917.311,251.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,758.131,917.311,251.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,289.651,354.10885.58
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost75.3380.3072.88
    Depreciation26.9232.0731.49
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses135.37258.22117.28
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax230.86192.62143.95
    Other Income7.508.5017.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax238.36201.12161.71
    Interest17.4717.0018.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax220.88184.12143.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax220.88184.12143.67
    Tax54.3445.9250.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities166.54138.2193.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period166.54138.2193.29
    Equity Share Capital51.3151.3151.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.495.393.64
    Diluted EPS6.495.393.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.495.393.64
    Diluted EPS6.495.393.64
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:11 am
