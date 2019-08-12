PNC Infratech Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,321.76 crore, up 79.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,321.76 crore in June 2019 up 79.71% from Rs. 735.50 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 100.15 crore in June 2019 down 2.31% from Rs. 102.52 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 193.08 crore in June 2019 up 31.07% from Rs. 147.31 crore in June 2018.

PNC Infratech EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.90 in June 2019 from Rs. 4.00 in June 2018.

PNC Infratech shares closed at 192.10 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given 32.53% returns over the last 6 months and 16.28% over the last 12 months.