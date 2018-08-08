PNC Infratech standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 735.50 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 735.50 758.88 356.65 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 735.50 758.88 356.65 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 500.18 486.29 230.21 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- 3.23 8.15 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 40.56 37.59 26.40 Depreciation 19.28 21.68 17.52 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 65.34 70.86 39.93 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 110.14 139.23 34.44 Other Income 17.89 6.64 5.50 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 128.03 145.87 39.94 Interest 10.65 8.54 8.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 117.38 137.34 31.94 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 117.38 137.34 31.94 Tax 14.86 25.81 2.13 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 102.52 111.52 29.81 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 102.52 111.52 29.81 Equity Share Capital 51.31 51.31 51.31 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 1,857.81 1,755.39 1,550.73 Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.00 4.35 1.16 Diluted EPS 4.00 4.35 1.16 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.00 4.35 1.16 Diluted EPS 4.00 4.35 1.16 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited