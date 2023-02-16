 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PNC Infratech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,626.97 crore, up 6.9% Y-o-Y

Feb 16, 2023 / 02:07 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PNC Infratech are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,626.97 crore in December 2022 up 6.9% from Rs. 1,521.99 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 129.41 crore in December 2022 up 59.84% from Rs. 80.96 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 217.82 crore in December 2022 up 23.73% from Rs. 176.04 crore in December 2021.

PNC Infratech
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,626.97 1,561.09 1,521.99
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,626.97 1,561.09 1,521.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,205.32 1,171.17 1,066.22
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 110.78 72.95 102.34
Depreciation 27.76 27.43 33.55
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 102.82 109.94 187.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 180.29 179.60 131.94
Other Income 9.77 10.49 10.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 190.06 190.09 142.49
Interest 16.20 15.45 20.82
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 173.86 174.63 121.67
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 173.86 174.63 121.67
Tax 44.46 43.57 40.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 129.41 131.07 80.96
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 129.41 131.07 80.96
Equity Share Capital 51.31 51.31 51.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.04 5.11 3.16
Diluted EPS 5.04 5.11 3.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.04 5.11 3.16
Diluted EPS 5.04 5.11 3.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
