PNC Infratech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,626.97 crore, up 6.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,626.97 crore in December 2022 up 6.9% from Rs. 1,521.99 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 129.41 crore in December 2022 up 59.84% from Rs. 80.96 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 217.82 crore in December 2022 up 23.73% from Rs. 176.04 crore in December 2021.