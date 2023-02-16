English
    PNC Infratech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,626.97 crore, up 6.9% Y-o-Y

    February 16, 2023 / 02:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PNC Infratech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,626.97 crore in December 2022 up 6.9% from Rs. 1,521.99 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 129.41 crore in December 2022 up 59.84% from Rs. 80.96 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 217.82 crore in December 2022 up 23.73% from Rs. 176.04 crore in December 2021.

    PNC Infratech EPS has increased to Rs. 5.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.16 in December 2021.

    PNC Infratech shares closed at 331.95 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.51% returns over the last 6 months and 23.40% over the last 12 months.

    PNC Infratech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,626.971,561.091,521.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,626.971,561.091,521.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,205.321,171.171,066.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost110.7872.95102.34
    Depreciation27.7627.4333.55
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses102.82109.94187.94
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax180.29179.60131.94
    Other Income9.7710.4910.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax190.06190.09142.49
    Interest16.2015.4520.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax173.86174.63121.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax173.86174.63121.67
    Tax44.4643.5740.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities129.41131.0780.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period129.41131.0780.96
    Equity Share Capital51.3151.3151.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.045.113.16
    Diluted EPS5.045.113.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.045.113.16
    Diluted EPS5.045.113.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 16, 2023 01:00 pm