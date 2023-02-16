PNC Infratech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,626.97 crore, up 6.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,626.97 crore in December 2022 up 6.9% from Rs. 1,521.99 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 129.41 crore in December 2022 up 59.84% from Rs. 80.96 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 217.82 crore in December 2022 up 23.73% from Rs. 176.04 crore in December 2021.

PNC Infratech EPS has increased to Rs. 5.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.16 in December 2021.

PNC Infratech shares closed at 331.95 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.51% returns over the last 6 months and 23.40% over the last 12 months.