PNC Infratech Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,322.42 crore, up 8.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,322.42 crore in December 2020 up 8.57% from Rs. 1,218.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 103.17 crore in December 2020 up 33.75% from Rs. 77.14 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 202.78 crore in December 2020 up 9.27% from Rs. 185.57 crore in December 2019.

PNC Infratech EPS has increased to Rs. 4.02 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.01 in December 2019.

PNC Infratech shares closed at 216.95 on February 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 65.67% returns over the last 6 months and 13.38% over the last 12 months.