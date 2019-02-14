PNC Infratech Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 727.02 crore, up 53.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 727.02 crore in December 2018 up 53.87% from Rs. 472.48 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 47.35 crore in December 2018 down 49.12% from Rs. 93.06 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.95 crore in December 2018 up 51.45% from Rs. 71.94 crore in December 2017.

PNC Infratech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.85 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.63 in December 2017.

PNC Infratech shares closed at 138.75 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -16.87% returns over the last 6 months and -22.01% over the last 12 months.