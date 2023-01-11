PNC Infratech Q3 PAT seen up 75.2% YoY to Rs. 142 cr: Sharekhan

Sharekhan has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 22) earnings estimates for the Infrastructure sector. The brokerage house expects PNC Infratech to report net profit at Rs. 142 crore up 75.2% year-on-year (up 8.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 10.4 percent Y-o-Y (up 7.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,681 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (OPM) are likely to rise by 243 percent Y-o-Y (up 4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 13.3 crore.

