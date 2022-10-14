PNC Infratech Q2 PAT may dip 29.2% YoY to Rs. 95.9 cr: Yes Securities

PNC Infratech: PNC Infratech submits financing documents for two hybrid annuity projects to NHAI. The company has submitted duly executed financing documents for two hybrid annuity mode projects (Kanpur- Lucknow Expressway package I & II), to NHAI. Both projects or special purpose vehicles are owned by its subsidiaries Kanpur Lucknow Expressway, and Awadh Expressway. The company has requested NHAI for confirmation of the financial closures for both projects.

Yes Securities has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Infrastructure sector. The brokerage house expects PNC Infratech to report net profit at Rs. 95.9 crore down 29.2% year-on-year (down 42.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 4.6 percent Y-o-Y (down 12.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,540.3 crore, according to Yes Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 282 percent Y-o-Y (down 376 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 167.9 crore.

