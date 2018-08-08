App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 06:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

PNC Infratech Q1 net profit jumps over 3-fold to Rs 102 cr

The total expenses of the company were also higher at Rs 636.01 crore in the June quarter as against Rs 330.21 crore in same period last fiscal.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Construction firm PNC Infratech today said its standalone net profit jumped over three-fold to Rs 102 crore in the first quarter ended June 30. The company had clocked Rs 30-crore net profit during the same period a year ago, PNC Infratech said in a statement.

Its total income during the said quarter more than doubled to Rs 753.39 crore from Rs 362.15 crore during April-June 2017.

The total expenses of the company were also higher at Rs 636.01 crore in the June quarter as against Rs 330.21 crore in same period last fiscal.

PNC Infratech provides end-to-end infrastructure implementation solutions that include engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services on a fixed-sum turnkey basis as well as on item rate basis.

The company is present in over 12 states.Shares of the company today ended 1.77 percent up at Rs 166.50 apiece on BSE.
First Published on Aug 8, 2018 06:40 pm

tags #India #PNC Infratech #Results

most popular

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.