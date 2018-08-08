PNC Infratech Q1 net profit jumps over 3-fold to Rs 102 cr

Construction firm PNC Infratech today said its standalone net profit jumped over three-fold to Rs 102 crore in the first quarter ended June 30. The company had clocked Rs 30-crore net profit during the same period a year ago, PNC Infratech said in a statement.

Its total income during the said quarter more than doubled to Rs 753.39 crore from Rs 362.15 crore during April-June 2017.

The total expenses of the company were also higher at Rs 636.01 crore in the June quarter as against Rs 330.21 crore in same period last fiscal.

PNC Infratech provides end-to-end infrastructure implementation solutions that include engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services on a fixed-sum turnkey basis as well as on item rate basis.

The company is present in over 12 states.Shares of the company today ended 1.77 percent up at Rs 166.50 apiece on BSE.