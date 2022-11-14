PNC Infratech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,795.07 crore, down 0.15% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,795.07 2,052.88 1,797.69 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,795.07 2,052.88 1,797.69 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,247.50 1,294.28 1,149.73 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 83.25 85.08 95.78 Depreciation 47.88 104.22 96.59 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 137.91 155.21 186.02 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 278.52 414.09 269.57 Other Income 24.09 13.26 27.78 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 302.61 427.35 297.36 Interest 108.42 106.80 107.48 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 194.19 320.55 189.88 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 194.19 320.55 189.88 Tax 62.07 79.90 57.82 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 132.12 240.66 132.06 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 132.12 240.66 132.06 Minority Interest -- -- -0.34 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- 0.41 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 132.12 240.66 132.14 Equity Share Capital 51.31 51.31 51.31 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.15 9.38 5.16 Diluted EPS 5.15 9.38 5.16 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 5.15 9.38 5.16 Diluted EPS 5.15 9.38 5.16 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited