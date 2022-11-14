 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

PNC Infratech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,795.07 crore, down 0.15% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:57 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PNC Infratech are:Net Sales at Rs 1,795.07 crore in September 2022 down 0.15% from Rs. 1,797.69 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 132.12 crore in September 2022 down 0.01% from Rs. 132.14 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 350.49 crore in September 2022 down 11.03% from Rs. 393.95 crore in September 2021.
PNC Infratech EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.15 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.16 in September 2021. PNC Infratech shares closed at 260.65 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.75% returns over the last 6 months and -22.64% over the last 12 months.
PNC Infratech
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1,795.072,052.881,797.69
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,795.072,052.881,797.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,247.501,294.281,149.73
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost83.2585.0895.78
Depreciation47.88104.2296.59
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses137.91155.21186.02
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax278.52414.09269.57
Other Income24.0913.2627.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax302.61427.35297.36
Interest108.42106.80107.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax194.19320.55189.88
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax194.19320.55189.88
Tax62.0779.9057.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities132.12240.66132.06
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period132.12240.66132.06
Minority Interest-----0.34
Share Of P/L Of Associates----0.41
Net P/L After M.I & Associates132.12240.66132.14
Equity Share Capital51.3151.3151.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.159.385.16
Diluted EPS5.159.385.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.159.385.16
Diluted EPS5.159.385.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #PNC Infratech #Results
first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:44 pm