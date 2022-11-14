PNC Infratech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,795.07 crore, down 0.15% Y-o-Y
November 14, 2022 / 11:57 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PNC Infratech are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,795.07 crore in September 2022 down 0.15% from Rs. 1,797.69 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 132.12 crore in September 2022 down 0.01% from Rs. 132.14 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 350.49 crore in September 2022 down 11.03% from Rs. 393.95 crore in September 2021.
PNC Infratech EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.15 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.16 in September 2021.
|PNC Infratech shares closed at 260.65 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 7.75% returns over the last 6 months and -22.64% over the last 12 months.
|PNC Infratech
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,795.07
|2,052.88
|1,797.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,795.07
|2,052.88
|1,797.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,247.50
|1,294.28
|1,149.73
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|83.25
|85.08
|95.78
|Depreciation
|47.88
|104.22
|96.59
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|137.91
|155.21
|186.02
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|278.52
|414.09
|269.57
|Other Income
|24.09
|13.26
|27.78
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|302.61
|427.35
|297.36
|Interest
|108.42
|106.80
|107.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|194.19
|320.55
|189.88
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|194.19
|320.55
|189.88
|Tax
|62.07
|79.90
|57.82
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|132.12
|240.66
|132.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|132.12
|240.66
|132.06
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|-0.34
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|0.41
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|132.12
|240.66
|132.14
|Equity Share Capital
|51.31
|51.31
|51.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.15
|9.38
|5.16
|Diluted EPS
|5.15
|9.38
|5.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.15
|9.38
|5.16
|Diluted EPS
|5.15
|9.38
|5.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited