PNC Infratech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,795.07 crore, down 0.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,795.07 crore in September 2022 down 0.15% from Rs. 1,797.69 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 132.12 crore in September 2022 down 0.01% from Rs. 132.14 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 350.49 crore in September 2022 down 11.03% from Rs. 393.95 crore in September 2021.

PNC Infratech EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.15 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.16 in September 2021.