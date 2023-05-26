PNC Infratech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,304.85 crore, up 3.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,304.85 crore in March 2023 up 3.54% from Rs. 2,226.02 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 145.98 crore in March 2023 down 40.94% from Rs. 247.19 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 434.30 crore in March 2023 down 13.43% from Rs. 501.68 crore in March 2022.

PNC Infratech EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.69 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.64 in March 2022.

PNC Infratech shares closed at 311.50 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.99% returns over the last 6 months and 30.75% over the last 12 months.