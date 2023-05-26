English
    PNC Infratech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,304.85 crore, up 3.54% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 07:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PNC Infratech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,304.85 crore in March 2023 up 3.54% from Rs. 2,226.02 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 145.98 crore in March 2023 down 40.94% from Rs. 247.19 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 434.30 crore in March 2023 down 13.43% from Rs. 501.68 crore in March 2022.

    PNC Infratech EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.69 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.64 in March 2022.

    PNC Infratech shares closed at 311.50 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.99% returns over the last 6 months and 30.75% over the last 12 months.

    PNC Infratech
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,304.851,803.282,226.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,304.851,803.282,226.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,603.751,192.811,269.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost85.21121.1790.58
    Depreciation56.8244.3979.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses205.28144.57385.59
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax353.79300.34400.89
    Other Income23.6919.5921.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax377.48319.92422.20
    Interest133.16121.53111.54
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax244.32198.40310.66
    Exceptional Items-----1.85
    P/L Before Tax244.32198.40308.81
    Tax98.3458.7151.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities145.98139.69257.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period145.98139.69257.71
    Minority Interest--0.05--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-----10.52
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates145.98139.74247.19
    Equity Share Capital51.3151.3151.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.695.459.64
    Diluted EPS5.695.459.64
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.695.459.64
    Diluted EPS5.695.459.61
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 26, 2023 07:37 pm