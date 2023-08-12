English
    PNC Infratech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,091.70 crore, up 1.89% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:50 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PNC Infratech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,091.70 crore in June 2023 up 1.89% from Rs. 2,052.88 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 180.62 crore in June 2023 down 24.95% from Rs. 240.66 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 456.44 crore in June 2023 down 14.13% from Rs. 531.57 crore in June 2022.

    PNC Infratech EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 9.38 in June 2022.

    PNC Infratech shares closed at 358.05 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.44% returns over the last 6 months and 39.40% over the last 12 months.

    PNC Infratech
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,091.702,304.852,052.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,091.702,304.852,052.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,403.001,603.751,294.28
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost91.4485.2185.08
    Depreciation47.6656.82104.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses160.83205.28155.21
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax388.76353.79414.09
    Other Income20.0223.6913.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax408.78377.48427.35
    Interest147.01133.16106.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax261.77244.32320.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax261.77244.32320.55
    Tax81.1598.3479.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities180.62145.98240.66
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period180.62145.98240.66
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates180.62145.98240.66
    Equity Share Capital51.3151.3151.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.045.699.38
    Diluted EPS7.045.699.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.045.699.38
    Diluted EPS7.045.699.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2023 10:33 am

