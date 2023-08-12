PNC Infratech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,091.70 crore, up 1.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,091.70 crore in June 2023 up 1.89% from Rs. 2,052.88 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 180.62 crore in June 2023 down 24.95% from Rs. 240.66 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 456.44 crore in June 2023 down 14.13% from Rs. 531.57 crore in June 2022.

PNC Infratech EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.04 in June 2023 from Rs. 9.38 in June 2022.

PNC Infratech shares closed at 358.05 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 7.44% returns over the last 6 months and 39.40% over the last 12 months.