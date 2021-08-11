PNC Infratech Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,462.51 crore, up 33.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,462.51 crore in June 2021 up 33.83% from Rs. 1,092.81 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 117.82 crore in June 2021 up 28.42% from Rs. 91.75 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 384.87 crore in June 2021 up 21.35% from Rs. 317.15 crore in June 2020.

PNC Infratech EPS has increased to Rs. 4.59 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.58 in June 2020.

PNC Infratech shares closed at 295.20 on August 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 3.83% returns over the last 6 months and 108.77% over the last 12 months.