PNB Standalone September 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 6,352.81 crore, down 24.31% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 6,352.81 crore in September 2021 down 24.31% from Rs. 8393.2 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,105.15 crore in September 2021 up 78.02% from Rs. 620.81 crore in September 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 4,021.12 crore in September 2021 down 29.14% from Rs. 5,674.91 crore in September 2020.

PNB EPS has increased to Rs. 1.00 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.66 in September 2020.

PNB shares closed at 46.30 on October 27, 2021 (NSE)