172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|pnb-standalone-september-2020-net-interest-income-nii-at-rs-8393-20-crore-up-96-85-y-o-y-6057561.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 09:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PNB Standalone September 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 8,393.20 crore, up 96.85% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Punjab National Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 8,393.20 crore in September 2020 up 96.85% from Rs. 4263.84 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 620.81 crore in September 2020 up 22.44% from Rs. 507.05 crore in September 2019.

Close

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 5,674.91 crore in September 2020 up 59.32% from Rs. 3,561.95 crore in September 2019.

PNB EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.66 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.10 in September 2019.

PNB shares closed at 27.95 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given -7.30% returns over the last 6 months and -59.02% over the last 12 months.

Punjab National Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills14,011.2313,918.788,876.32
(b) Income on Investment6,258.546,060.133,755.24
(c) Int. on balances With RBI511.83493.94623.83
(d) Others164.24132.0636.53
Other Income2,492.723,687.892,264.69
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended12,552.6413,856.489,028.08
Employees Cost3,241.253,307.171,674.76
Other Expenses1,969.761,849.101,291.82
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies5,674.915,280.053,561.95
Provisions And Contingencies4,696.154,685.892,928.90
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax978.76594.16633.05
Tax357.95285.71126.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities620.81308.45507.05
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period620.81308.45507.05
Equity Share Capital1,882.131,882.13920.81
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.85.5985.5975.41
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.660.331.10
Diluted EPS0.660.331.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.660.331.10
Diluted EPS0.660.331.10
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA96,313.94101,849.3479,458.09
ii) Net NPA30,919.8435,303.0232,658.69
i) % of Gross NPA13.4314.1116.76
ii) % of Net NPA4.755.397.65
Return on Assets %0.190.090.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 3, 2020 09:22 am

tags #Banks - Public Sector #Earnings First-Cut #PNB #Punjab National Bank #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.