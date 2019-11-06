PNB Standalone September 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 4,263.84 crore, up 7.29% Y-o-Y

|Sep'19
|Jun'19
|Sep'18
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|8,876.32
|8,880.40
|8,148.68
|(b) Income on Investment
|3,755.24
|3,620.15
|3,541.63
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|623.83
|545.58
|586.73
|(d) Others
|36.53
|40.31
|49.24
|Other Income
|2,264.69
|2,075.30
|1,709.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|9,028.08
|8,945.08
|8,352.17
|Employees Cost
|1,674.76
|1,681.69
|1,661.73
|Other Expenses
|1,291.82
|1,053.55
|1,182.48
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|3,561.95
|3,481.42
|2,839.50
|Provisions And Contingencies
|2,928.90
|2,023.31
|9,757.90
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|633.05
|1,458.11
|-6,918.40
|Tax
|126.00
|439.48
|-2,386.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|507.05
|1,018.63
|-4,532.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|507.05
|1,018.63
|-4,532.35
|Equity Share Capital
|920.81
|920.81
|614.71
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|75.41
|75.41
|66.09
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.10
|2.21
|-16.18
|Diluted EPS
|1.10
|2.21
|-16.18
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.10
|2.21
|-16.18
|Diluted EPS
|1.10
|2.21
|-16.18
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|79,458.09
|77,267.29
|81,250.83
|ii) Net NPA
|32,658.69
|30,179.66
|38,278.84
|i) % of Gross NPA
|16.76
|16.49
|17.16
|ii) % of Net NPA
|7.65
|7.17
|8.90
|Return on Assets %
|0.24
|0.50
|-2.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited