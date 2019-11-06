PNB Standalone September 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 4,263.84 crore, up 7.29% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 4,263.84 crore in September 2019 up 7.29% from Rs. 3974.11 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 507.05 crore in September 2019 up 111.19% from Rs. 4,532.35 crore in September 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 3,561.95 crore in September 2019 up 25.44% from Rs. 2,839.50 crore in September 2018.

PNB EPS has increased to Rs. 1.10 in September 2019 from Rs. 16.18 in September 2018.

PNB shares closed at 64.75 on November 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -24.93% returns over the last 6 months and -8.03% over the last 12 months.