you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 01:19 PM IST

PNB Standalone September 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,974.11 crore, down 1.02% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Punjab National Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,974.11 crore in September 2018 down 1.02% from Rs. 4015.18 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4,532.35 crore in September 2018 down 908.51% from Rs. 560.58 crore in September 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 2,839.50 crore in September 2018 down 13.41% from Rs. 3,279.08 crore in September 2017.

PNB shares closed at 74.30 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -19.94% returns over the last 6 months and -62.64% over the last 12 months.

Punjab National Bank
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills 8,148.68 9,208.37 8,058.19
(b) Income on Investment 3,541.63 3,404.91 3,526.99
(c) Int. on balances With RBI 586.73 447.36 622.53
(d) Others 49.24 52.53 91.58
Other Income 1,709.60 1,959.24 1,906.02
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended 8,352.17 8,421.31 8,284.11
Employees Cost 1,661.73 1,427.33 1,589.98
Other Expenses 1,182.48 1,029.07 1,052.14
Depreciation -- -- --
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies 2,839.50 4,194.70 3,279.08
Provisions And Contingencies 9,757.90 5,758.16 2,440.79
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -6,918.40 -1,563.46 838.29
Tax -2,386.05 -623.45 277.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4,532.35 -940.01 560.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4,532.35 -940.01 560.58
Equity Share Capital 614.71 552.11 425.59
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt. 66.09 62.25 65.01
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I -- -- --
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -16.18 -3.41 2.63
Diluted EPS -16.18 -3.41 2.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -16.18 -3.41 2.63
Diluted EPS -16.18 -3.41 2.63
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA 81,250.83 82,888.79 57,630.11
ii) Net NPA 38,278.84 43,872.47 34,570.15
i) % of Gross NPA 17.16 18.26 13.31
ii) % of Net NPA 8.90 10.58 8.44
Return on Assets % -2.29 -0.48 0.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 2, 2018 01:07 pm

tags #Banks - Public Sector #Earnings First-Cut #PNB #Punjab National Bank #Results

