PNB Standalone September 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,974.11 crore, down 1.02% Q-o-Q

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,974.11 crore in September 2018 down 1.02% from Rs. 4015.18 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4,532.35 crore in September 2018 down 908.51% from Rs. 560.58 crore in September 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 2,839.50 crore in September 2018 down 13.41% from Rs. 3,279.08 crore in September 2017.

PNB shares closed at 74.30 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -19.94% returns over the last 6 months and -62.64% over the last 12 months.