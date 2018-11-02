PNB Standalone September 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3,974.11 crore, down 1.02% Q-o-Q

|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|8,148.68
|9,208.37
|8,058.19
|(b) Income on Investment
|3,541.63
|3,404.91
|3,526.99
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|586.73
|447.36
|622.53
|(d) Others
|49.24
|52.53
|91.58
|Other Income
|1,709.60
|1,959.24
|1,906.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|8,352.17
|8,421.31
|8,284.11
|Employees Cost
|1,661.73
|1,427.33
|1,589.98
|Other Expenses
|1,182.48
|1,029.07
|1,052.14
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|2,839.50
|4,194.70
|3,279.08
|Provisions And Contingencies
|9,757.90
|5,758.16
|2,440.79
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6,918.40
|-1,563.46
|838.29
|Tax
|-2,386.05
|-623.45
|277.71
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4,532.35
|-940.01
|560.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4,532.35
|-940.01
|560.58
|Equity Share Capital
|614.71
|552.11
|425.59
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|66.09
|62.25
|65.01
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-16.18
|-3.41
|2.63
|Diluted EPS
|-16.18
|-3.41
|2.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-16.18
|-3.41
|2.63
|Diluted EPS
|-16.18
|-3.41
|2.63
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|81,250.83
|82,888.79
|57,630.11
|ii) Net NPA
|38,278.84
|43,872.47
|34,570.15
|i) % of Gross NPA
|17.16
|18.26
|13.31
|ii) % of Net NPA
|8.90
|10.58
|8.44
|Return on Assets %
|-2.29
|-0.48
|0.30
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
