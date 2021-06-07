PNB Standalone March 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 6,937.55 crore, up 48.32% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 6,937.55 crore in March 2021 up 48.32% from Rs. 4677.54 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 586.33 crore in March 2021 up 184.1% from Rs. 697.20 crore in March 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 5,634.31 crore in March 2021 up 43.28% from Rs. 3,932.28 crore in March 2020.

PNB EPS has increased to Rs. 0.56 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.03 in March 2020.

PNB shares closed at 43.10 on June 04, 2021 (BSE) and has given 20.90% returns over the last 6 months and 39.03% over the last 12 months.