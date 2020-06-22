PNB Standalone March 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 4,677.54 crore, up 11.36% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 4,677.54 crore in March 2020 up 11.36% from Rs. 4200.29 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 697.20 crore in March 2020 up 85.32% from Rs. 4,749.64 crore in March 2019.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 3,932.28 crore in March 2020 up 37.44% from Rs. 2,861.18 crore in March 2019.

PNB shares closed at 34.50 on June 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given -45.75% returns over the last 6 months and -54.24% over the last 12 months.