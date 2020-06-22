PNB Standalone March 2020 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 4,677.54 crore, up 11.36% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Punjab National Bank are:
Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 4,677.54 crore in March 2020 up 11.36% from Rs. 4200.29 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 697.20 crore in March 2020 up 85.32% from Rs. 4,749.64 crore in March 2019.
Operating Profit stands at Rs. 3,932.28 crore in March 2020 up 37.44% from Rs. 2,861.18 crore in March 2019.
PNB shares closed at 34.50 on June 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given -45.75% returns over the last 6 months and -54.24% over the last 12 months.
|Punjab National Bank
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|9,219.95
|8,838.29
|8,811.47
|(b) Income on Investment
|3,935.06
|4,022.15
|3,542.53
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|671.87
|668.94
|397.16
|(d) Others
|32.10
|33.31
|84.56
|Other Income
|2,529.34
|2,404.80
|1,889.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|9,181.44
|9,207.64
|8,635.43
|Employees Cost
|1,853.76
|1,751.47
|1,989.88
|Other Expenses
|1,420.84
|1,245.48
|1,238.64
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|3,932.28
|3,762.90
|2,861.18
|Provisions And Contingencies
|4,901.31
|4,146.04
|10,071.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-969.03
|-383.14
|-7,209.93
|Tax
|-271.83
|109.14
|-2,460.29
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-697.20
|-492.28
|-4,749.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-697.20
|-492.28
|-4,749.64
|Equity Share Capital
|1,347.51
|1,347.51
|920.81
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|0.83
|83.19
|75.41
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.03
|-0.83
|-12.38
|Diluted EPS
|-1.03
|-0.83
|-12.38
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.03
|-0.83
|-12.38
|Diluted EPS
|-1.03
|-0.83
|-12.38
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|73,478.76
|76,809.20
|78,472.70
|ii) Net NPA
|27,218.89
|30,518.92
|30,037.66
|i) % of Gross NPA
|0.14
|16.30
|15.50
|ii) % of Net NPA
|0.06
|7.18
|6.56
|Return on Assets %
|--
|-0.23
|-2.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 22, 2020 09:05 am