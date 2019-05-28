PNB Standalone March 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 4,200.29 crore, up 37.11% Y-o-Y

|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|8,811.47
|8,917.69
|7,410.78
|(b) Income on Investment
|3,542.53
|3,616.90
|3,470.06
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|397.16
|460.14
|456.64
|(d) Others
|84.56
|40.35
|47.15
|Other Income
|1,889.41
|1,819.16
|1,561.05
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|8,635.43
|8,745.03
|8,321.24
|Employees Cost
|1,989.88
|1,884.22
|3,899.97
|Other Expenses
|1,238.64
|1,125.13
|1,171.85
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|2,861.18
|3,099.86
|-447.38
|Provisions And Contingencies
|10,071.11
|2,753.84
|20,353.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7,209.93
|346.02
|-20,800.48
|Tax
|-2,460.29
|99.51
|-7,383.57
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4,749.64
|246.51
|-13,416.91
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4,749.64
|246.51
|-13,416.91
|Equity Share Capital
|920.81
|760.40
|552.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|75.41
|70.22
|62.25
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.38
|0.70
|-54.89
|Diluted EPS
|-12.38
|0.70
|-54.89
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-12.38
|0.70
|-54.89
|Diluted EPS
|-12.38
|0.70
|-54.89
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|78,472.70
|77,733.33
|86,620.05
|ii) Net NPA
|30,037.66
|35,675.12
|48,684.29
|i) % of Gross NPA
|15.50
|16.33
|18.38
|ii) % of Net NPA
|6.56
|8.22
|11.24
|Return on Assets %
|-2.33
|0.12
|-6.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
