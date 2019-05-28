PNB Standalone March 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 4,200.29 crore, up 37.11% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 4,200.29 crore in March 2019 up 37.11% from Rs. 3063.39 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4,749.64 crore in March 2019 up 64.6% from Rs. 13,416.91 crore in March 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 2,861.18 crore in March 2019 up 739.54% from Rs. 447.38 crore in March 2018.

PNB shares closed at 89.25 on May 27, 2019 (NSE) and has given 23.19% returns over the last 6 months and 0.62% over the last 12 months.