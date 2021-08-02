MARKET NEWS

PNB Standalone June 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 7,226.58 crore, up 7.09% Y-o-Y

August 02, 2021 / 10:54 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Punjab National Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 7,226.58 crore in June 2021 up 7.09% from Rs. 6748.43 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,023.46 crore in June 2021 up 231.81% from Rs. 308.45 crore in June 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 6,098.65 crore in June 2021 up 15.5% from Rs. 5,280.05 crore in June 2020.

PNB EPS has increased to Rs. 0.95 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.33 in June 2020.

PNB shares closed at 39.50 on July 30, 2021 (NSE)

Punjab National Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills12,321.5311,868.6713,918.78
(b) Income on Investment5,963.975,986.716,060.13
(c) Int. on balances With RBI478.46474.33493.94
(d) Others156.96459.82132.06
Other Income3,594.083,742.203,687.89
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended11,694.3411,851.9813,856.48
Employees Cost2,955.672,699.793,307.17
Other Expenses1,766.342,345.651,849.10
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies6,098.655,634.315,280.05
Provisions And Contingencies4,678.054,686.044,685.89
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1,420.60948.27594.16
Tax397.14361.94285.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,023.46586.33308.45
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,023.46586.33308.45
Equity Share Capital2,202.202,095.541,882.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.73.1576.8785.59
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.950.560.33
Diluted EPS0.950.560.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.950.560.33
Diluted EPS0.950.560.33
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA104,075.56104,423.42101,849.34
ii) Net NPA38,580.5838,575.7035,303.02
i) % of Gross NPA14.3314.1214.11
ii) % of Net NPA5.845.735.39
Return on Assets %0.300.180.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Banks - Public Sector #Earnings First-Cut #PNB #Punjab National Bank #Results
first published: Aug 2, 2021 10:44 pm

