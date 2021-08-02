PNB Standalone June 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 7,226.58 crore, up 7.09% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 7,226.58 crore in June 2021 up 7.09% from Rs. 6748.43 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,023.46 crore in June 2021 up 231.81% from Rs. 308.45 crore in June 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 6,098.65 crore in June 2021 up 15.5% from Rs. 5,280.05 crore in June 2020.

PNB EPS has increased to Rs. 0.95 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.33 in June 2020.

PNB shares closed at 39.50 on July 30, 2021 (NSE)