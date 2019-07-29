PNB Standalone June 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 4,141.36 crore, down 11.73% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Punjab National Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 4,141.36 crore in June 2019 down 11.73% from Rs. 4691.86 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,018.63 crore in June 2019 up 208.36% from Rs. 940.01 crore in June 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 3,481.42 crore in June 2019 down 17% from Rs. 4,194.70 crore in June 2018.

PNB EPS has increased to Rs. 2.21 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.41 in June 2018.

PNB shares closed at 66.05 on July 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given -13.77% returns over the last 6 months and -16.66% over the last 12 months.