App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2019 01:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PNB Standalone June 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 4,141.36 crore, down 11.73% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Punjab National Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 4,141.36 crore in June 2019 down 11.73% from Rs. 4691.86 crore in June 2018.

Close

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,018.63 crore in June 2019 up 208.36% from Rs. 940.01 crore in June 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 3,481.42 crore in June 2019 down 17% from Rs. 4,194.70 crore in June 2018.

PNB EPS has increased to Rs. 2.21 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.41 in June 2018.

PNB shares closed at 66.05 on July 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given -13.77% returns over the last 6 months and -16.66% over the last 12 months.

Punjab National Bank
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'19Mar'19Jun'18
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills8,880.408,811.479,208.37
(b) Income on Investment3,620.153,542.533,404.91
(c) Int. on balances With RBI545.58397.16447.36
(d) Others40.3184.5652.53
Other Income2,075.301,889.411,959.24
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended8,945.088,635.438,421.31
Employees Cost1,681.691,989.881,427.33
Other Expenses1,053.551,238.641,029.07
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies3,481.422,861.184,194.70
Provisions And Contingencies2,023.3110,071.115,758.16
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1,458.11-7,209.93-1,563.46
Tax439.48-2,460.29-623.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,018.63-4,749.64-940.01
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,018.63-4,749.64-940.01
Equity Share Capital920.81920.81552.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.75.4175.4162.25
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.21-12.38-3.41
Diluted EPS2.21-12.38-3.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.21-12.38-3.41
Diluted EPS2.21-12.38-3.41
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA77,267.2978,472.7082,888.79
ii) Net NPA30,179.6630,037.6643,872.47
i) % of Gross NPA16.4915.5018.26
ii) % of Net NPA7.176.5610.58
Return on Assets %0.50-2.33-0.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
 
First Published on Jul 26, 2019 03:31 pm

tags #Banks - Public Sector #Earnings First-Cut #PNB #Punjab National Bank #Results

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.