PNB Standalone June 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 4,141.36 crore, down 11.73% Y-o-Y

|Jun'19
|Mar'19
|Jun'18
|Interest Earned
|(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills
|8,880.40
|8,811.47
|9,208.37
|(b) Income on Investment
|3,620.15
|3,542.53
|3,404.91
|(c) Int. on balances With RBI
|545.58
|397.16
|447.36
|(d) Others
|40.31
|84.56
|52.53
|Other Income
|2,075.30
|1,889.41
|1,959.24
|EXPENDITURE
|Interest Expended
|8,945.08
|8,635.43
|8,421.31
|Employees Cost
|1,681.69
|1,989.88
|1,427.33
|Other Expenses
|1,053.55
|1,238.64
|1,029.07
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies
|3,481.42
|2,861.18
|4,194.70
|Provisions And Contingencies
|2,023.31
|10,071.11
|5,758.16
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1,458.11
|-7,209.93
|-1,563.46
|Tax
|439.48
|-2,460.29
|-623.45
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,018.63
|-4,749.64
|-940.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,018.63
|-4,749.64
|-940.01
|Equity Share Capital
|920.81
|920.81
|552.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|ANALYTICAL RATIOS
|a) % of Share by Govt.
|75.41
|75.41
|62.25
|b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I
|--
|--
|--
|c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.21
|-12.38
|-3.41
|Diluted EPS
|2.21
|-12.38
|-3.41
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.21
|-12.38
|-3.41
|Diluted EPS
|2.21
|-12.38
|-3.41
|NPA Ratios :
|i) Gross NPA
|77,267.29
|78,472.70
|82,888.79
|ii) Net NPA
|30,179.66
|30,037.66
|43,872.47
|i) % of Gross NPA
|16.49
|15.50
|18.26
|ii) % of Net NPA
|7.17
|6.56
|10.58
|Return on Assets %
|0.50
|-2.33
|-0.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
