PNB Standalone December 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 7,803.24 crore, down 6.13% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 7,803.24 crore in December 2021 down 6.13% from Rs. 8312.98 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,126.78 crore in December 2021 up 122.67% from Rs. 506.03 crore in December 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 5,076.31 crore in December 2021 down 20.57% from Rs. 6,390.81 crore in December 2020.

PNB EPS has increased to Rs. 1.02 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.53 in December 2020.

PNB shares closed at 41.15 on January 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.11% returns over the last 6 months and 23.39% over the last 12 months.