PNB Standalone December 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 4,355.05 crore, up 1.52% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 4,355.05 crore in December 2019 up 1.52% from Rs. 4290.05 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 492.28 crore in December 2019 down 299.7% from Rs. 246.51 crore in December 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 3,762.90 crore in December 2019 up 21.39% from Rs. 3,099.86 crore in December 2018.

PNB shares closed at 56.80 on February 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given -14.71% returns over the last 6 months and -22.35% over the last 12 months.