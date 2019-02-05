PNB Standalone December 2018 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 4,290.05 crore, up 7.56% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 4,290.05 crore in December 2018 up 7.56% from Rs. 3988.7 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 246.51 crore in December 2018 up 7.13% from Rs. 230.11 crore in December 2017.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 3,099.86 crore in December 2018 down 26.98% from Rs. 4,245.19 crore in December 2017.

PNB EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.70 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.04 in December 2017.

PNB shares closed at 73.15 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given -18.77% returns over the last 6 months and -55.31% over the last 12 months.