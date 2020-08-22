172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|pnb-reports-q1-net-profit-at-rs-308-45-crore-5740881.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2020 09:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PNB reports Q1 net profit at Rs 308.45 crore

The gross NPA for the quarter ended June 2020 was at 14.11 percent versus 14.21 percent

Punjab National Bank (PNB) on August 21 reported standalone net profit of Rs 308.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 against Rs 1018.63 crore in a year ago period, reported CNBC-TV18.

The net interest income (NII) of the bank was at Rs 6,748.5 crore versus Rs 4,141 crore, YoY.

The gross NPA for the quarter ended June 2020 was at 14.11 percent versus 14.21 percent and net NPA was at 5.39 percent versus 5.78 percent, QoQ.

In absolute term, the gross NPA for the quarter ended June 2020 stood at Rs 1.1 lakh crore against Rs 73,478 crore in the quarter ended March 2020, while net NPA was at Rs 35,303 crore versus Rs 27,218 crore.
First Published on Aug 22, 2020 09:30 am

