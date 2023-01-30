 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PNB Q3 result: Net profit tanks 44% to Rs 628.8 crore

Moneycontrol News
Jan 30, 2023 / 03:40 PM IST

PNB Q3 result: The lender's net profit was dragged down by a 40 percent surge in provisions in the December quarter

Punjab National Bank (PNB) Ltd on January 30 reported a massive 44 percent year-on-year fall in net profit at Rs 628.8 crore for the December quarter.

The bottomline was dragged down by a sharp rise in provisions from a year ago.

The public sector lender's provisions rose by 40 percent to Rs 4,713 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 3353 crore in the year-ago period. Within the total provisions, those towards bad loans totaled Rs 3908.1  crore, an increase of 6.90 percent from the year ago period and 9.9 percent sequentially.

PNB has beefed up provisions despite its bad loan stockpile reducing by xx percent year-on-year. Gross non-performing assets were down to 9.76 percent of total loan book as of December, down from 12.88 percent a year ago. Net NPA ratio fell to 3.30 percent from 4.90 percent. Outstanding NPA stockpile was Rs 83,583. 9 crore as of December, down from Rs 97,258.7 crore a year ago.