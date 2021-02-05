PNB Q3 profit falls 18.5% to Rs 506 crore QoQ; NII falls marginally

live bse live

Public sector lender Punjab National Bank (PNB) on February 5 reported an 18.5 percent sequential decline in profit at Rs 506 crore for the quarter ended December 2020, impacted by lower NII, and higher provisions and tax cost. Operating income and non-interest income have restricted fall in profit.

Numbers are not comparable on a year-on-year basis as the amalgamation of Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India effected from April 2020.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, dropped 1.6 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 8,313 crore in Q3FY21.

However, the numbers surpassed analysts' expectations. Profit was estimated at Rs 352.3 crore and net interest income at Rs 7,530.8 crore for Q3FY21, according to the average of estimates of analysts polled by CNBC-TV18.

Provisions and contingencies increased by 15.7 percent sequentially to Rs 5,432.6 crore in the quarter ended December 2020.

On the asset quality front, the gross non-performing assets (NPA) as a percentage of gross advances declined 44 bps QoQ to 12.99 percent and net NPA dropped 72 bps QoQ to 4.03 percent in Q3FY21.

The bank has not classified any account as NPA which was not declared as NPA till August 31, 2020, following the Supreme Court order.

As a matter of prudence, PNB said it had made a contingent provision of Rs 2,519.99 crore in respect of such accounts that were not classified as NPA which includes provision for interest income aggregating to Rs 430.63 crore reckoned in operating profit.

If the bank had classified the said borrowal accounts as NPA, the proforma gross NPA and net NPA ratio would have been 14.71 percent and 5.65 percent respectively, the bank added.

PNB said it was holding aggregate provision of Rs 3,041.16 crore as on December 2020. This included Rs 446.04 crore on account of COVID-19 regulatory package provision, Rs 75.13 crore on account of OTR done under resolution framework for COVID-19 related stress, and Rs 2,519.99 crore (including Rs 430.63 crore for derecognised interest) on account of stay on fresh NPA classification by order of Supreme Court.

Non-interest income (other income) jumped 21.8 percent sequentially to Rs 2,973.86 crore and pre-provision operating profit grew by 12.6 percent to Rs 6,390.81 crore in Q3FY21.

The tax cost increased by 26.3 percent to Rs 452.18 crore compared to the previous quarter.