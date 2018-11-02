App
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 12:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

PNB posts Q2 loss at Rs 4,532 cr as provisions rise 4-fold, asset quality improves

PNB's Q2 loss was much higher compared to analyst expectations. Nomura and Kotak Securities had expected the same at around Rs 2,400 crore for the quarter.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Punjab National Bank has posted a loss of Rs 4,532.4 crore crore for the quarter ended September 2018 as provisions increased four-fold compared to year-ago, but asset quality improved sequentially.

The bank had reported profit at Rs 560.6 crore in Q2FY18 and the loss widended sharply from Rs 940 crore in June quarter.

The loss was much higher compared to analyst expectations. Nomura and Kotak Securities had expected the same at around Rs 2,400 crore for the quarter.

At 12:35 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 75.60, up Rs 1.35, or 1.82 percent on the BSE.

The stock was one of the biggest losers among banks, falling 57 percent year-to-date and 21 percent during July-September quarter on asset quality concerns.
First Published on Nov 2, 2018 12:38 pm

tags #Punjab National Bank #Results

