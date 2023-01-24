 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PNB Housing Finance Q3 profit rises 43% at Rs 269 crore

Jan 24, 2023 / 04:30 PM IST

PNB Housing Finance on Tuesday reported 43 per cent growth in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 269 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022.

The company's net profit was Rs 188 crore in October-December period of 2021-22.

Loan asset stood at Rs 58,034 crore as on December 31, 2022, as compared to Rs 57,845 crore by the year-ago period.

During the quarter, the company's retail loan asset grew 6.6 per cent, while gross non-performing assets stood at 4.87 per cent as on December 31.