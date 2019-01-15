App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2019 03:02 PM IST

PNB Housing Finance Q3 Net Profit seen up 33.4% YoY to Rs. 253.5 cr: Sharekhan

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 25.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 463.3 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Sharekhan has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 18) earnings estimates for the Banking & NBFC sector. The brokerage house expects PNB Housing Finance to report net profit at Rs. 253.5 crore up 33.4% year-on-year (up 0.2% quarter-on-quarter).


Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 25.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 463.3 crore, according to Sharekhan.


Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to rise by 25.2% Y-o-Y (up 0.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 440.3 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 15, 2019 03:02 pm

tags #Banking & NBFC #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #PNB Housing Finance #Result Poll #Sharekhan

