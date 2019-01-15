PNB Housing Finance Q3 Net Profit seen up 33.4% YoY to Rs. 253.5 cr: Sharekhan

Sharekhan has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 18) earnings estimates for the Banking & NBFC sector. The brokerage house expects PNB Housing Finance to report net profit at Rs. 253.5 crore up 33.4% year-on-year (up 0.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 25.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 463.3 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Pre Provision Profit (PPP) is likely to rise by 25.2% Y-o-Y (up 0.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 440.3 crore.

