PNB Housing Finance board gives nod to raising Rs 2,500 crore via rights issue

PNB Housing Finance Ltd on March 9 said its board had approved raising Rs 2,500 crore through a rights issue, months after it terminated a Rs 4,000-crore fund-raising deal with a Carlyle-led group of investors.

"Inter-alia approved the proposal for raising up to Rs 2,500 crore subject to receipt of regulatory approvals, as may be required by way of issue of equity shares on rights issue basis to the eligible equity shareholders of the company as on the record date", the company said in a notice to exchanges.

The issue price, rights entitlement ratio, record date, timing and terms of payment would be determined in due course, the company said.

The company’s board in October 2021 terminated a Rs 4,000-crore fund raising deal with a Carlyle-led group of investors, citing pending legal issues that would have delayed regulatory approvals.

The investment by Carlyle was crucial for PNB Housing to boost lending amid the rising demand for home loans and low interest rates.

The cancellation of the capital infusion plan also assumed significance as the deal if would have seen US-based Carlyle Group taking control of the lender.

The transaction came under scrutiny of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) after proxy adviser Stakeholders Empowerment Services (SES) termed the deal unfair and abusive to the mortgage lender's minority shareholders and a violation of the company's articles of association (AoA) pertaining to the valuation.

The regulator also said the issue price of Rs 390 a piece was too low in comparison to the prevailing stock price.

The regulator halted the stake sale and asked the lender to conduct an independent valuation.

The company challenged SEBI's directive in SAT, which allowed the lender to seek shareholders approval but ordered to keep voting results in a sealed cover until further orders.

The SEBI approached the Supreme Court after a split verdict by SAT.

The mortgage lender has been looking to raise funds for the past years after its financials were hit by the liquidity crunch following the collapse of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS) in September 2018 and then by the pandemic.

Earlier, the Reserve Bank of India barred parent Punjab National Bank from infusing capital into the PNB Finance.