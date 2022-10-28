 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PNB Housing Fin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,672.18 crore, up 6.55% Y-o-Y

Oct 28, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PNB Housing Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,672.18 crore in September 2022 up 6.55% from Rs. 1,569.35 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 262.91 crore in September 2022 up 12.69% from Rs. 233.31 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,315.48 crore in September 2022 down 1.36% from Rs. 1,333.64 crore in September 2021.

PNB Housing Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 15.59 in September 2022 from Rs. 13.84 in September 2021.

PNB Housing Fin shares closed at 452.90 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.67% returns over the last 6 months and -14.33% over the last 12 months.

PNB Housing Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,672.18 1,404.34 1,569.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,672.18 1,404.34 1,569.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 55.96 49.34 47.32
Depreciation 13.14 12.97 13.38
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 243.24 48.28 141.83
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 56.88 51.12 49.66
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,302.96 1,242.63 1,317.16
Other Income -0.62 1.28 3.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,302.34 1,243.91 1,320.26
Interest 964.13 930.48 1,034.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 338.21 313.43 286.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 338.21 313.43 286.18
Tax 75.30 75.23 52.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 262.91 238.20 233.31
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 262.91 238.20 233.31
Equity Share Capital 168.62 168.61 168.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.59 14.13 13.84
Diluted EPS 15.57 14.11 13.81
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 15.59 14.13 13.84
Diluted EPS 15.57 14.11 13.81
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 28, 2022 09:44 am
