PNB Housing Fin Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,012.68 crore, down 7.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,012.68 crore in September 2020 down 7.98% from Rs. 2,187.29 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 312.36 crore in September 2020 down 8.69% from Rs. 342.09 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,750.01 crore in September 2020 down 9.37% from Rs. 1,930.91 crore in September 2019.

PNB Housing Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 18.57 in September 2020 from Rs. 20.35 in September 2019.

PNB Housing Fin shares closed at 352.80 on October 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 87.66% returns over the last 6 months and -37.36% over the last 12 months.