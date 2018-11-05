PNB Housing Fin Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,730.41 crore, up 31.51% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 1,730.41 crore in September 2018 up 31.51% from Rs. 1,315.78 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 208.26 crore in September 2018 up 0.13% from Rs. 207.99 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,541.81 crore in September 2018 up 32.83% from Rs. 1,160.71 crore in September 2017.

PNB Housing Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.44 in September 2018 from Rs. 12.49 in September 2017.

PNB Housing Fin shares closed at 871.25 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given -38.63% returns over the last 6 months and -39.32% over the last 12 months.