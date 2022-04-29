 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

PNB Housing Fin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,414.16 crore, down 22.02% Y-o-Y

Apr 29, 2022 / 11:46 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PNB Housing Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,414.16 crore in March 2022 down 22.02% from Rs. 1,813.40 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 169.96 crore in March 2022 up 30.76% from Rs. 129.98 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,168.00 crore in March 2022 down 12.73% from Rs. 1,338.44 crore in March 2021.

PNB Housing Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 10.08 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.73 in March 2021.

PNB Housing Fin shares closed at 390.90 on April 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.25% returns over the last 6 months and 3.47% over the last 12 months.

PNB Housing Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,414.16 1,482.23 1,813.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,414.16 1,482.23 1,813.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 43.76 41.41 44.34
Depreciation 13.96 13.08 14.29
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 145.55 129.49 350.53
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 57.25 53.47 82.31
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,153.64 1,244.78 1,321.93
Other Income 0.40 0.23 2.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,154.04 1,245.01 1,324.15
Interest 930.96 997.50 1,149.63
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 223.08 247.51 174.52
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 223.08 247.51 174.52
Tax 53.12 63.82 44.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 169.96 183.69 129.98
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 169.96 183.69 129.98
Equity Share Capital 168.60 168.59 168.27
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.08 10.90 7.73
Diluted EPS 10.06 10.87 7.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.08 10.90 7.73
Diluted EPS 10.06 10.87 7.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Housing #PNB Housing Fin #PNB Housing Finance #Results
first published: Apr 29, 2022 11:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.