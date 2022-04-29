PNB Housing Fin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,414.16 crore, down 22.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,414.16 crore in March 2022 down 22.02% from Rs. 1,813.40 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 169.96 crore in March 2022 up 30.76% from Rs. 129.98 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,168.00 crore in March 2022 down 12.73% from Rs. 1,338.44 crore in March 2021.

PNB Housing Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 10.08 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.73 in March 2021.

PNB Housing Fin shares closed at 390.90 on April 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given -21.25% returns over the last 6 months and 3.47% over the last 12 months.