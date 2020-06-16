PNB Housing Fin Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,919.91 crore, down 10.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,919.91 crore in March 2020 down 10.08% from Rs. 2,135.12 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 263.12 crore in March 2020 down 170.9% from Rs. 371.12 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,043.33 crore in March 2020 down 47.4% from Rs. 1,983.70 crore in March 2019.

PNB Housing Fin shares closed at 212.45 on June 15, 2020 (NSE) and has given -51.81% returns over the last 6 months and -72.44% over the last 12 months.