PNB Housing Fin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,698.83 crore, up 20.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,698.83 crore in June 2023 up 20.97% from Rs. 1,404.34 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 352.68 crore in June 2023 up 48.06% from Rs. 238.20 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,511.61 crore in June 2023 up 20.27% from Rs. 1,256.88 crore in June 2022.

PNB Housing Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.85 in June 2023 from Rs. 14.13 in June 2022.

PNB Housing Fin shares closed at 689.30 on July 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.15% returns over the last 6 months and 92.22% over the last 12 months.