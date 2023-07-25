English
    PNB Housing Fin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,698.83 crore, up 20.97% Y-o-Y

    July 25, 2023 / 10:17 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PNB Housing Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,698.83 crore in June 2023 up 20.97% from Rs. 1,404.34 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 352.68 crore in June 2023 up 48.06% from Rs. 238.20 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,511.61 crore in June 2023 up 20.27% from Rs. 1,256.88 crore in June 2022.

    PNB Housing Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.85 in June 2023 from Rs. 14.13 in June 2022.

    PNB Housing Fin shares closed at 689.30 on July 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 28.15% returns over the last 6 months and 92.22% over the last 12 months.

    PNB Housing Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,698.831,626.811,404.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,698.831,626.811,404.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost64.2662.9949.34
    Depreciation12.5612.5712.97
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies60.46144.8848.28
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses62.6352.9851.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,498.921,353.391,242.63
    Other Income0.131.001.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,499.051,354.391,243.91
    Interest1,047.821,008.33930.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax451.23346.06313.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax451.23346.06313.43
    Tax98.5563.1575.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities352.68282.91238.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period352.68282.91238.20
    Equity Share Capital259.54168.86168.61
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.8516.7414.13
    Diluted EPS13.8416.7214.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.8516.7414.13
    Diluted EPS13.8416.7214.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 25, 2023 10:11 am

