PNB Housing Fin Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,404.34 crore, down 16.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,404.34 crore in June 2022 down 16.18% from Rs. 1,675.35 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 238.20 crore in June 2022 up 1.38% from Rs. 234.96 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,256.88 crore in June 2022 down 11.6% from Rs. 1,421.85 crore in June 2021.

PNB Housing Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 14.13 in June 2022 from Rs. 13.96 in June 2021.

PNB Housing Fin shares closed at 346.15 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.36% returns over the last 6 months and -49.08% over the last 12 months.