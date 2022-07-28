 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PNB Housing Fin Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,404.34 crore, down 16.18% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:20 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PNB Housing Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,404.34 crore in June 2022 down 16.18% from Rs. 1,675.35 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 238.20 crore in June 2022 up 1.38% from Rs. 234.96 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,256.88 crore in June 2022 down 11.6% from Rs. 1,421.85 crore in June 2021.

PNB Housing Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 14.13 in June 2022 from Rs. 13.96 in June 2021.

PNB Housing Fin shares closed at 346.15 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -19.36% returns over the last 6 months and -49.08% over the last 12 months.

PNB Housing Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,404.34 1,414.16 1,675.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,404.34 1,414.16 1,675.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 49.34 43.76 47.56
Depreciation 12.97 13.96 12.76
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 48.28 145.55 159.51
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 51.12 57.25 47.53
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,242.63 1,153.64 1,407.99
Other Income 1.28 0.40 1.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,243.91 1,154.04 1,409.09
Interest 930.48 930.96 1,103.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 313.43 223.08 306.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 313.43 223.08 306.00
Tax 75.23 53.12 71.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 238.20 169.96 234.96
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 238.20 169.96 234.96
Equity Share Capital 168.61 168.60 168.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.13 10.08 13.96
Diluted EPS 14.11 10.06 13.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 14.13 10.08 13.96
Diluted EPS 14.11 10.06 13.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:11 pm
