PNB Housing Fin Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,675.35 crore, down 10.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,675.35 crore in June 2021 down 10.23% from Rs. 1,866.35 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 234.96 crore in June 2021 down 9.5% from Rs. 259.61 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,421.85 crore in June 2021 down 17.04% from Rs. 1,713.92 crore in June 2020.

PNB Housing Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.96 in June 2021 from Rs. 15.44 in June 2020.

PNB Housing Fin shares closed at 683.70 on August 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 89.29% returns over the last 6 months and 225.42% over the last 12 months.