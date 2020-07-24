App
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2020 09:24 AM IST

PNB Housing Fin Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,866.35 crore, down 18.91% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PNB Housing Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,866.35 crore in June 2020 down 18.91% from Rs. 2,301.57 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 259.61 crore in June 2020 down 29.5% from Rs. 368.25 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,713.92 crore in June 2020 down 14.93% from Rs. 2,014.69 crore in June 2019.

PNB Housing Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.44 in June 2020 from Rs. 21.94 in June 2019.

PNB Housing Fin shares closed at 210.10 on July 23, 2020 (NSE)

PNB Housing Finance
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1,866.351,919.912,301.57
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,866.351,919.912,301.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost49.0928.6959.79
Depreciation15.9414.4716.34
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies75.09754.83164.16
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses30.4898.4664.51
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,695.751,023.461,996.77
Other Income2.235.401.58
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,697.981,028.861,998.35
Interest1,363.651,380.041,512.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax334.33-351.18485.59
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax334.33-351.18485.59
Tax74.72-88.06117.34
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities259.61-263.12368.25
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period259.61-263.12368.25
Equity Share Capital168.19168.19168.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS15.44-15.6421.94
Diluted EPS15.44-15.6321.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS15.44-15.6421.94
Diluted EPS15.44-15.6321.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 24, 2020 09:15 am

