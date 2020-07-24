PNB Housing Fin Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,866.35 crore, down 18.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,866.35 crore in June 2020 down 18.91% from Rs. 2,301.57 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 259.61 crore in June 2020 down 29.5% from Rs. 368.25 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,713.92 crore in June 2020 down 14.93% from Rs. 2,014.69 crore in June 2019.

PNB Housing Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 15.44 in June 2020 from Rs. 21.94 in June 2019.

PNB Housing Fin shares closed at 210.10 on July 23, 2020 (NSE)